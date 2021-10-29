'Unclaimed' gold worth Rs 1.41 cr seized in Chennai

Over three kilograms of 'unclaimed' gold worth Rs 1.41 crore was seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the customs department officials said on Friday.

In the first incident, the department officers retrieved 12 units of gold metal while rummaging a flight which arrived from Dubai today. The gold was concealed in the water heater in the toilet of the aircraft, a press release said here.

In another incident, sleuths recovered gold in paste form wrapped in inner wears that were lying in a dust bin of a toilet at the airport.

In total, 3.22 kgs of gold valued at Rs 1.41 crore was recovered under Customs Act, 1962, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)