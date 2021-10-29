Left Menu

'Unclaimed' gold worth Rs 1.41 cr seized in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:26 IST
'Unclaimed' gold worth Rs 1.41 cr seized in Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over three kilograms of 'unclaimed' gold worth Rs 1.41 crore was seized at the airport here in two separate incidents, the customs department officials said on Friday.

In the first incident, the department officers retrieved 12 units of gold metal while rummaging a flight which arrived from Dubai today. The gold was concealed in the water heater in the toilet of the aircraft, a press release said here.

In another incident, sleuths recovered gold in paste form wrapped in inner wears that were lying in a dust bin of a toilet at the airport.

In total, 3.22 kgs of gold valued at Rs 1.41 crore was recovered under Customs Act, 1962, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021