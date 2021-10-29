FedEx Express Study Reveals India is Future-Ready

Indians ready to embrace a dynamic, experimental, and sustainable future India – Business Wire India FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, today revealed the findings of its ‘Future is Now’ study* that offers insights into India’s readiness to embrace the future.

India is at the cusp of change, with the pandemic accelerating the country’s digital transformation. From healthcare to education, banking to manufacturing, technology is transforming every sector, giving rise to a future full of possibilities. According to the study, which surveyed more than 4,000 respondents in 18 cities, 79% stated that India was prioritizing technology like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Blockchain to deliver a future-ready world. Approximately 83% believed technology they’d seen in science fiction movies is either already a part of their daily lives, or likely to be in the next few years. With the trend of technology-led change likely to continue, specific industries were identified as major drivers in shaping the cities of the future, with healthcare (35%), infrastructure and logistics (21%), and banking and finance (18%) believed to be leading the change.

Mohamad Sayegh, Vice President, India Operations for FedEx Express, said, “At FedEx we have a legacy of innovation spanning several decades, and we constantly innovate to create solutions for the world in responsible and resourceful ways. With the shift towards digital transformation accelerating, innovations and cutting-edge technologies with a focus on sustainability are poised to drive the future of business. Further progress in Blockchain, IoT, Automation, and Robotics is not only going to lead the way for the logistics industry, but all industries in the future.” The ‘Future is Now’ study focused on three main views: being dynamic, how India is open to experimentation and innovation, and to what degree the country is sustainability conscious. The findings indicated that future success will likely rely on businesses structuring their approach around these three outlooks.

The future is dynamic Regardless of industry, companies must monitor the pulse of their consumers, anticipate their needs, and stay one step ahead of their rapidly evolving expectations. The pandemic accelerated change in almost every aspect of life, from how we live and work, to how businesses interact with their customers, and how customers purchase products and services.

The FedEx study shows that businesses are already working to keep pace with this change, with about 87% respondents stating that over the past year, companies demonstrated their ability to understand ‘What’s next?’ and present possible solutions.

An openness to experimentation is indispensable to a future-ready mindset India has jumped ranks in the Global Innovation Index and is home to a thriving start-up ecosystem that propels transformation with new ideas and solutions.

In an increasingly dynamic environment, success for businesses hinges upon pushing the envelope and fostering a culture of experiment-led innovation. A majority of 91% of those polled in the FedEx survey, believe that organizations, communities, or even individuals who experiment and adopt change are better equipped to navigate through future challenges.

A sustainable mindset isn’t a choice, but rather, a business imperative for success Consumers today are growing more conscious of the impact their choices have on the world around them - whether it pertains to the environment or their communities. Even their purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by their perception of an organization being sustainable and responsible. According to the FedEx study, three quarters (75%) agreed that individuals, communities, etc. that have a ‘futuristic’ outlook are more environmentally conscious. In fact, 71% of the respondents claimed that, as decision-makers in a futuristic business, sustainability would be crucial and their top priority.

The response from the study participants is clear: organizations must continue to re-evaluate and revamp their sustainability strategies to help ensure relevance to their customers and resilience for the long term.

As the world keeps evolving, technology and trends will likely drive changes in lifestyle, behaviors and attitude. For both businesses and individuals, embracing a future that offers endless possibilities and having a mindset that is dynamic, experimental, and sustainable will be imperative to staying one step ahead of the curve.

FedEx ‘Future is Now’ study* Methodology The above findings are based on research fieldwork conducted by Innovative Research Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, through face-to-face and telephonic interviews with 4,210 respondents in 18 Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Out of these 18 cities, nine are Tier 1 cities which include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Secunderabad, while the other nine are Tier 2 cities which include Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Surat, Udaipur, and Varanasi. Respondents included a representative sample of people from the above cities aged between 18-60 years.

About FedEx Express FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: FedEx ‘Future Is Now’ Study - WHAT MAKES INDIA ‘FUTURE – READY’ Download PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)