Left Menu

UPL Q2 net profit rises 36.4 pc to Rs 633 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:32 IST
UPL Q2 net profit rises 36.4 pc to Rs 633 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Agro-chemical firm UPL on Friday reported a 36.4 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 633 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 464 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, UPL said in a statement.

Its revenue during the quarter grew by 18 per cent to Rs 10,567 crore against Rs 8,929 crore a year ago.

"We are pleased to announce a strong set of results in a difficult environment. This is evidence of the efficient management of our supply chain through backward integration, focus on innovation and agility of the team. We delivered 14 per cent growth in revenues, and 11 per cent growth in EBITDA in H1,'' UPL CEO Jai Shroff said.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 740.75, up 1.49 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021