Purplle.com raises USD 75 mn from Kedaara, Sequoia Capital, Blume Ventures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:40 IST
Purplle.com raises USD 75 mn from Kedaara, Sequoia Capital, Blume Ventures
  Country:
  • India

Online beauty products retailer Purplle.com on Friday said it has raised USD 75 million (over Rs 550 crore) in a funding round led by private equity firm Kedaara along with Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures.

The investment will augment the company's goal to deliver six to eight times growth in the next 5 years, Purplle.com said in a statement.

The latest funding comes six months after a USD 45 million (over Rs 330 crore) funding backed by Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, JSW Ventures, and first-time investor Sequoia Capital India, it added.

''With this investment, we will strengthen our technological capabilities, deepen our talent pool, introduce new and innovative products and brands, invest in entrepreneurs building differentiated beauty offerings, and create a treasure chest for potential acquisitions,'' Purplle.com Co-founder and CEO Manish Taneja said.

Commenting on the investment Kedaara Co-CEO and Managing Partner Sunish Sharma and Kedaara Managing Director Anant Gupta jointly said, ''We believe Purplle offers a unique value proposition and a superior customer experience and will continue to have strong tailwinds for a long time.'' Purplle.com has demonstrated market leading growth and continues to build a unique platform focused on the ethos of democratising beauty and personal care across India, they added.

The beauty e-tailer has over 1000 brands with nearly 50,000 products, available on its website and app.

