REC net up 23 pc to Rs 2,692 cr in Sept-quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:11 IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Friday posted a nearly 23 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,692.27 crore for the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The power sector NBFC had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,197.14 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 10,056.53 crore in the quarter as against Rs 8,822.10 crore in the year-ago period.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2021-22. The record date for the interim dividend is Friday, November 12, 2021 and it be paid/dispatched on Thursday, November 25, 2021, it added.

