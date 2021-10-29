JMC Projects' loss narrows to Rs 1.48 cr in September quarter
JMC Projects on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 1.48 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income in the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,368.50 crore as against Rs 848.43 crore in the same period a year ago.
