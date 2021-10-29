Vedanta reports multifold jump in Q2 net profit to Rs 4,615 cr; income rises to Rs 31,074 cr

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,615 crore for the September 2021 quarter, on the back of steady volume performance across business segments and sustained margins benefitting from high commodity prices.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 838 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during July-September 2021 period increased to Rs 31,074 crore, compared with Rs 21,758 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal attributed the rise in net profit to ''the volume growth coming up from the aluminium sector, value-added business, steel and all across. So, the volume growth came.'' He added that this is also helped by commodity prices but good thing is that the company took the right call at some point in time to raise volumes from its aluminium business. ''I think we have been able to capitalise on the opportunity and the results are on the table.'' But, the story, Duggal told PTI, is not over yet.

''As we speak, you will see a better performance to the extent of 10-15 per cent of volume going up in the current quarter (Q3) and as we speak, average commodity prices are better in October compared to the previous quarter. So, I think we are on a run,'' Duggal said.

Revenue for July-September 2021 stood at Rs 30,048 crore, higher by seven per cent q-o-q, primarily supported by improved commodity prices, partially offset by lower sales volume at zinc and iron ore business. On a year-on-year basis, the revenue in the quarter was higher 44 per cent.

''We witnessed steady volume performance across business segments, and sustained margins benefitting from high commodity prices despite a challenging cost environment.

''We continue to focus on prudent capital allocation and deleveraging. We reduced net debt by Rs 7,232 crore y-o-y. We continue our commitment of rewarding shareholders with an interim dividend of Rs 18.5 per share, entailing a payout of Rs 6,855 crore,'' Duggal said.

Vedanta's gross debt stood at Rs 51,040 crore on September 30, 2021, decreased by Rs 11,719 crore as against a year ago.

This was mainly due to deleveraging in zinc and aluminium businesses.

Net debt stood at Rs 20,389 crore on September 30, 2021, a reduction of Rs 7,232 crore y-o-y, primarily driven by strong cash flow from operations after capital expenditure and dividend payout.

''We are making a declaration today that we want to be a net carbon-zero company by 2050 or sooner, and we have also decided to pledge USD 5 billion to accelerate this journey to carbon zero,'' Duggal said.

He added that the company is also evaluating if it can hive off hydrogen business or renewable business, through which it can support its businesses to become carbon-neutral as soon as possible.

Vedanta's board at its meeting held on Friday approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and its shareholders.

''The scheme inter alia provides for capital reorganisation of the company, whereby it is proposed to transfer of amounts standing to the credit of the general reserves...to the retained earnings...of the company with effect from the appointed date (as defined in the scheme),'' he added.

The scheme is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals/ clearances from the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (through BSE and National Stock Exchange) and such other approvals/ clearances as may be applicable, the company said.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals companies. It has significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)