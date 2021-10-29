Left Menu

Jindal SAW plans to set up precision machine shop in JV with Hunter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:09 IST
Jindal SAW plans to set up precision machine shop in JV with Hunter
Steel pipe maker Jindal SAW on Friday said it planning to set up a precision machine shop in joint venture (JV) with US-based Hunter Energy Services.

In a regulatory filing, Jindal SAW said it would hold a 51 per cent stake in the proposed JV, while Hunter Energy Services Pte Ltd shall be the owner of a 49 per cent stake.

In this regard, a proposal has been approved by the company's board, it said.

''The company is proposing to enter into a JV agreement with Hunter Energy Services Pte Ltd (Hunting) to incorporate a JV company to set up a world-class state-of-the-art precision machine shop to thread premium connections in India for products i.e; oil country tubular goods and accessories for markets across globe,'' the filing said.

However, the company did not disclose the initial investment cost that would be utilised to set up the unit after the formation of the JV.

Jindal SAW is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, the US, Europe and the UAE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

