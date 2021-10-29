RBL Bank shares tumble over 11 pc as Q2 net profit plummets

Shares of RBL Bank on Friday tumbled over 11 per cent after the private sector lender reported a steep decline in September quarter net profit.

The stock plunged 10.33 per cent to close at Rs 180.60 apiece on BSE. During the day, it declined 14.54 per cent to Rs 172.10.

On NSE, it tanked 11.35 per cent to settle at Rs 180.55.

In volume terms, 25.18 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3.64 crore on NSE.

On Thursday, the bank reported a 78 per cent decline in September quarter net profit at Rs 31 crore mainly due to asset quality issues. The fresh slippages came at Rs 1,217 crore with a bulk of them coming from the microfinance book and the credit card portfolio, which had been impacted because of the second COVID wave.

