TV Today Network Q2 net profit surges 69.35 pc to Rs 46.98 cr

TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported a 69.35 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 46.98 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.74 crore a year ago, TV Today Network said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.88 per cent to Rs 225.99 crore during the quarter against Rs 176.71 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

TV Today Network's total expenses rose 21.68 per cent to Rs 177.18 crore in Q2 FY22, compared to Rs 145.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from the 'Television Broadcasting' segment was up 26.68 per cent at Rs 181.89 crore against Rs 143.58 crore a year ago.

'Radio Broadcasting' revenue was jumped over three-fold in Q2 FY22 to Rs 3.10 crore as against Rs 0.95 crore.

Revenue from the 'Others' segment rose 31.49 per cent to Rs 41 crore from Rs 31.18 crore a year earlier.

Share of TV Today Network Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 312.10 on BSE, up 4.35 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)