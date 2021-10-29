Left Menu

TV Today Network Q2 net profit surges 69.35 pc to Rs 46.98 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:37 IST
TV Today Network Q2 net profit surges 69.35 pc to Rs 46.98 cr
  • Country:
  • India

TV Today Network Ltd on Friday reported a 69.35 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 46.98 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.74 crore a year ago, TV Today Network said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.88 per cent to Rs 225.99 crore during the quarter against Rs 176.71 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

TV Today Network's total expenses rose 21.68 per cent to Rs 177.18 crore in Q2 FY22, compared to Rs 145.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from the 'Television Broadcasting' segment was up 26.68 per cent at Rs 181.89 crore against Rs 143.58 crore a year ago.

'Radio Broadcasting' revenue was jumped over three-fold in Q2 FY22 to Rs 3.10 crore as against Rs 0.95 crore.

Revenue from the 'Others' segment rose 31.49 per cent to Rs 41 crore from Rs 31.18 crore a year earlier.

Share of TV Today Network Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 312.10 on BSE, up 4.35 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021