Wheels India reports 186 per cent increase in NP at 21.2 crore; clears additional capex of Rs 37 cr

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI): Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Friday reported a 186 per cent increase in its net profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 21.2 crore.

The city-based company had reported net profits at Rs 7.4 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year, a company official said.

Revenues during the quarter under review went up by 78 per cent to Rs 911.2 crore from Rs 510.9 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

Wheels India Managing Director Srivats Ram said the board has cleared a further capital expenditure of Rs 37 crore to enable serve the global demand in the construction equipment and wind mill segments.

The fresh capex was in addition to the Rs 99 crore which was already planned at the beginning of the year, he told reporters.

The increase in the capital expenditure was driven by demand which has been in excess of what was expected, he said.

The increase in the capital expenditure was driven by demand which has been in excess of what was expected, he said.

Wheels India for the half year ending September 30, 2021 had registered a net profit at Rs 31.3 crore as against net loss at Rs 30.8 crore recorded in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenues for the six month period ending September 30, 2021 grew to Rs 1,585.8 crore from Rs 722.9 crore registered in same period of last year.

''The quarterly sales growth on a year-on-year basis was across all industry segments. The growth in the export business was strong in the construction equipment, agriculture and windmill (segments)..'', Ram said.

The growth in terms of exports, is likely to sustain (in the coming months), he added.

According to him, the exports was about 25 per cent of the sales for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. Exports have been particularly strong in construction equipment, windmill and agriculture tractors doing well and this trend of growth in exports is likely to continue, he said. ''We have seen six continuous quarters of growth in exports'', he added.

On the outlook for the current financial year, he said there is some sign of improvement in the commercial vehicle segment from a low base in the previous year. ''Export schedules are not affected by the semi-conductor shortages as the segments the company serves are not affected by this. The company is making further investments to service export requirements in the coming year'', he said.

