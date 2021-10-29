Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1955 hours DEL49 BIZ-GOVT-RBI-2ND LD GOVERNOR RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets 3-year extension New Delhi: The government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das by three years -- a tenure that will make him the second longest serving head of the central bank.

DEL46 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex sinks for 3rd day as FII outflows, grim global cues weigh Mumbai: Equity benchmarks spiralled lower for the third session on the trot on Friday as relentless selling by foreign funds and weakness in global markets sapped risk appetite. DEL9 BIZ-LABOUR-WAGE-HIKE Labour Min hikes minimum wages for central sphere workers from Oct 1 New Delhi:The Ministry of Labour and Employment has revised the rate of variable dearness allowance for 1.5 crore central sphere workers.

DEL18 BIZ-IRCTC-CONVENIENCE FEE Railway Min withdraws decision on sharing IRCTC convenience fee; shares recover losses New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw its decision on sharing of convenience fee earned by IRCTC on online bookings of train tickets, DIPAM Secretary said on Friday.

DEL32 BIZ-EPFO INTEREST Govt approves 8.5 pc interest rate on EPF for FY'21 New Delhi: The government has approved 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees' provident fund for the 2020-21 fiscal, a source said.

DEL50 BIZ-FISCAL-DEFICIT Centre's fiscal deficit touches 35 pc of annual target at H1-end New Delhi: The union government's fiscal deficit has worked out to be Rs 5.26 lakh crore or 35 per cent of the budget estimates at the end of September 2021, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

DEL54 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee strengthens to 1-week high of 74.88 against USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee eked out a marginal 4 paise gain to close at a one-week high of 74.88 against the US dollar on Friday despite volatile domestic equities.

DEL55 BIZ-NCLAT-APPT Govt appoints Justice Ashok Bhushan as NCLAT chairperson, Justice R Sudhakar as NCLT president New Delhi: The government has appointed Justice Ashok Bhushan, a former judge of the Supreme Court, as chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

DEL53 BIZ-INFRA Eight core sectors' output up 4.4 pc in Sep New Delhi: The output of eight core sectors rose 4.4 per cent in September on account of healthy performance by segments like natural gas, refinery products and cement, official data showed on Friday. DEL28 BIZ-RBI-BOARD MEETING RBI board reviews economic situation Mumbai:The Central Board of Directors of the RBI on Friday reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges.

DEL63 BIZ-GODREJ Godrej Group headed for family split New Delhi:The USD 4.1 billion Godrej Group, spanning from soaps and home appliances to real estate, is headed for a split between the brothers, sources aware of the matter said, citing external advice the family has sought for an amicable division of the 124-year-old conglomerate.

DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 271; silver cracks Rs 687 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday slipped Rs 271 to Rs 46,887 per 10 gram reflecting a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM71 BIZ-LD JIOPHONE-NEXT JioPhone Next on sale from Diwali for as low as Rs 1,999 New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday announced that the smartphone its Jio telecom arm and Google co-created will be available in stores from Diwali for as low as Rs 1,999.

DCM63 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves decline by USD 908 mn to USD 640.1 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 908 million to USD 640.1 billion in the week ended October 22, RBI data showed.

DCM6 BIZ-APPLE-INDIA Apple says doubled business in India in fiscal ended September New Delhi: Technology major Apple earned nearly one-third of its revenue from emerging markets and doubled its business in India and Vietnam in fiscal 2021, according to its CEO Tim Cook said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)