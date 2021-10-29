DRDO, IAF jointly conduct successful flight test of long-range bomb
- Country:
- India
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly conducted a successful flight test of a long-range bomb (LRB) in Odisha on Friday, the Defence Ministry said.
''The LRB, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits,'' the ministry said in a statement.
All the mission objectives were successfully met, it mentioned.
''The flight of the bomb and the performance were monitored by a number of range sensors, including electro optical tracking system (EOTS), telemetry and radar,'' it noted.
The LRB has been designed and developed by DRDO labs, it stated.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated DRDO, IAF and other teams associated with successful flight trial and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for India's armed forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh flags off BRO's motorcycle expedition, presides over breakthrough blast of Sela tunnel virtually
Anti-drone technology developed, transferred to industries: DRDO chief
Ahead of UP Assembly polls, Rajnath Singh calls on 106-year-old party worker in Delhi
DRDO chief lays foundation stone of Kalam Centre for Science and Technology at CUJ
Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhawan to attend 2nd edition of Indian Navy's Commanders Conference