Road safety should be made part of school, college curriculum: Punjab minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said topics related to road safety should be made part of the school and college curriculum.

He also directed the officials concerned to celebrate ''No challan day'' on November 14 from 10 am to 12 pm by organizing a campaign where traffic violators will be stopped and briefed about traffic rules and road safety.

The violators and general public will be given pamphlets and badges on road safety during the campaign to be organised on November 14 across the state, an official statement said here.

Warring was chairing a meeting to review the preparation for the road safety campaign.

The minister stressed that topics related to road safety should be made part of the curriculum in schools and colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

