BSE StAR MF registers 1.6 cr transactions worth Rs 42,927 cr in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:36 IST
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 1.6 crore transactions worth Rs 42,927 crore in October. It surpassed its all-time highest monthly record of 1.52 crore transactions achieved in September, the exchange said in a statement.

Overall, the platform achieved 9.4 crore transactions in the first seven months (April-October) of the current financial year as compared to 9.38 crore transactions in the entire 2020-21.

Besides, the platform registered 9.16 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 208.55 crore in October, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

