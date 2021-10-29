Adani Transmission Q2 net up 35 pc to Rs 289 cr
It is the countrys largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,300 ckm, out of which 13,700 ckm is operational and 4,600 ckm at various stages of construction.It also operates a distribution business serving about 3 million-plus customers in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Adani Transmission on Friday posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 288.84 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher revenues.
The net profit of the company stood at Rs 214.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income stood at Rs 2,675.20 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,306.45 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said it operationalised 486 ckm (circuit km) in Q2 (July-September 2021), with total transmission network at 18,336 ckm. Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) MD and CEO Anil Sardana said, ''ATL’s robust growth pipeline and recent acquisitions will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India.'' This will help the company move closer to its goal of 20,000 ckm of transmission lines by 2022, he added. ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class utility and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and business excellence with high governance standards, Sardana said.
Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group. It is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,300 ckm, out of which 13,700 ckm is operational and 4,600 ckm at various stages of construction.
It also operates a distribution business serving about 3 million-plus customers in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pan-India
- Adani Transmission Ltd
- Mumbai
- Anil Sardana
- Sardana
- India
ALSO READ
Maha: Heavy traffic jam on road connecting to Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway after oil tanker accident
Mumbai: Row over BEST's new AC bus service fares
Inter-city electric bus service between Pune-Mumbai to start from tomorrow
Sanjay Raut reacts to fuel price hike as petrol crosses Rs 110/litre mark in Mumbai
Registration of homes in Mumbai city rises during Navratri festival; daily avg 356 units during Oct 7-13