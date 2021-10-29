Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q2 net profit up 6.62 pc at Rs 59.23 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:46 IST
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries on Friday reported a 6.62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 55.55 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21, Dalmia Bharat Sugar said in a statement to the BSE.

The total income of the company grew 2.40 per cent during the quarter to Rs 748.51 crore, from Rs 730.96 crore a year ago. Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 394.50 apiece, down 1.18 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

