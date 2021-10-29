Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q2 net profit up 6.62 pc at Rs 59.23 cr

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries on Friday reported a 6.62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 55.55 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21, Dalmia Bharat Sugar said in a statement to the BSE.

The total income of the company grew 2.40 per cent during the quarter to Rs 748.51 crore, from Rs 730.96 crore a year ago. Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 394.50 apiece, down 1.18 per cent on the BSE.

