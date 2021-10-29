Left Menu

Blue Dart Express registers twofold jump in net profit to Rs 91 cr in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 90.55 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42.33 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated income during July-September 2021 increased to Rs 1,129.84 crore as against Rs 871.26 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''The company witnessed strong pull-back in demand during the quarter as second wave of the pandemic started slowing down. All economic indicators like GDP growth, Index for Industrial Production and GST collections, among others, reflected strong recovery.

''Growth during the quarter is testimony to heightened business activities of key industrial verticals,'' Balfour Manuel, managing director of Blue Dart, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

