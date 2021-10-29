*Nabard, TCIT join hands to skill rural youth Mumbai: Nabard and Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT) entered into a pact to impart skill development training to around 5,000 rural unemployed youth over a period of five years.

Nabard would provide financial assistance to TCIT for conducting training programmes for rural unemployed in various trades, including android app development, industrial electrician, domestic electrician and hospitality, a release issued on Friday said. *** *ICICIdirect launches e-ATM for instant liquidity on MF redemptions New Delhi: ICICIdirect, an online platform for investments, protection and loan products, on Friday announced the launch of e-ATM for mutual funds, wherein customers will get instant payout on their MF redemption orders, against 2-4 working days in the normal cycle.

With e-ATM for MFs, clients would get redemption of 50-70 per cent of their MF redemption value within 30 minutes, and balance amount as per the payout cycle of the fund, which can be 2-4 working days, according to a statement.

e-ATM for MFs can be availed by resident individuals holding their equity, debt, and liquid schemes in demat units. It is also available for domestic schemes with international exposure. *** *Yes Bank, BankBazaar.com partner for co-branded credit card New Delhi: Yes Bank and BankBazaar.com have joined hands for a co-branded credit card FinBooster, which offers never expiring reward points as well as no capping on accrual.

Built around a unique proposition of credit fitness tracker, it aims to empower customers to not only keep a track of their credit worthiness but also improve their score, the bank said.

Customers can earn accelerated rewards points on online dining, grocery and apparel purchases which can be easily redeemed for over 250 plus catalogue products.

