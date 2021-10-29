Business briefs 2

K P Energy on Friday posted a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.49 crore in the September 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 75.41 lakh in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 51.56 crore in the quarter as against Rs 15.15 crore in the same period year ago.

The board also approved and declared interim dividend at 5 per cent i.e. Re. 0.50 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each on the equity share capital of the company for the year 2021-22, it stated.

The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 09, 2021 as per our earlier intimation dated October 23, 2021, it added. The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date.

* * * Vanity Wagon raises Rs 5.5 cr in funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Clean beauty marketplace Vanity Wagon on Friday said it has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The pre-series A round also witnessed participation from Venture Catalysts, Lotus Herbals, existing investors – Agility Ventures (led by Dhianu Das) and a consortium of HNIs (advised by Instarto), a statement said.

The funds raised will be used for further strengthening the tech platform, marketing, brand building, team expansion and private label acquisitions, it added. Vanity Wagon, which also plans to expand internationally, focusses on non-toxic products. The company has completed over 50,000 orders since its inception 2.5 years back and is now serving 1.3 lakh visitors on the website monthly.

Vanity Wagon co-founder and CEO Prateek Ruhail said, ''The beauty segment has been taken by a storm of Clean beauty. This is driven by consumers’ demand to consume non-toxic beauty and personal care products...we see Vanity Wagon becoming a dominant marketplace in the clean beauty market in the next 2-3 years.'' Vanity Wagon began its journey in 2018 with 10 brands and today it has 151 brands in its portfolio. * * * MPL partners with Voodoo to launch gaming titles Helix Jump & Color Road * E-sports and skill gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Friday announced the launch of two new games – Helix Jump & Color Road – in partnership with Voodoo.

Headquartered in Paris, Voodoo is one of the largest hyper-casual developers and publishers globally, with over five billion total downloads. Helix Jump & Color Road are among their biggest titles with more than 500 million downloads till date. This is the first time Voodoo has launched their game with a publisher in Asia.

''This collaboration has been made possible using the state of the art MPL developer SDK that offers a host of features. With this launch, the MPL users continue to experience the best of hyper-casual games with easy to play and engaging games,'' according to a statement.

''With over 90 million users playing every day, we have built deep technology capabilities to enable seamless game-play at this scale.

''We are thrilled to offer these capabilities to any game developers and help them deliver best in class games and enjoy optimised engagement and revenue,'' MPL Vice-President (Developer Platform) Vibhav Viswanathan said.

