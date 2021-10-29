Left Menu

IndiGo pilot greets passengers onboard in Bhojpuri; video garners numerous likes on social media

IndiGo is a fabulous and futuristic organisation, and it encourages constructive experimentation, he told PTI on Friday.Kumar has been with IndiGo, the countrys largest airline, for four-and-a-half years.When asked about the video of the pilots announcement, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is basically the airlines new initiative to reach out to customers in regional languages through announcements on regional routes.In recent months, regional air connectivity has been expanding, with airlines, including IndiGo, starting new routes.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Before taking off from Patna to the national capital, IndiGo pilot Siddhartha Kumar greeted passengers onboard in his native language Bhojpuri on Thursday.

Soon after, a video of the announcement shot by a passenger was shared on social media. Thousands of people have now liked and commented on the video.

Bhojpuri language is mostly used in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

About the video, Kumar said he was not aware the announcement was recorded by a passenger.

''I am part of the linguistic culture (Bhojpuri) and I believe communication should happen to connect (with people). IndiGo is a fabulous and futuristic organisation, and it encourages constructive experimentation,'' he told PTI on Friday.

Kumar has been with IndiGo, the country's largest airline, for four-and-a-half years.

When asked about the video of the pilot's announcement, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is basically the airline's new initiative to reach out to customers in regional languages through announcements on regional routes.

In recent months, regional air connectivity has been expanding, with airlines, including IndiGo, starting new routes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

