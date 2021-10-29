Nazara Q2 net profit rises 9.8 pc to Rs 14.5 cr

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies on Friday posted an increase of 9.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.5 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13.2 crore in the July-September 2020 period, Nazara Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue during the reported quarter jumped 17.8 per cent to Rs 129.6 crore, compared with Rs 110 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Nazara's operating revenues grew 30 per cent to Rs 260.8 crore in the first six months of FY22 as against Rs 200.5 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company delivered a profit after tax of Rs 28 crore in the first half of FY22 as compared to a loss of Rs 8.3 crore in the year-ago period.

''Nazara declared revenue of Rs 260.8 crore and Ebidta of Rs 49.6 crore in H1 FY22. Revenue grew by 30 per cent in H1 FY22 over H1 FY21, while Ebitda grew by 700 per cent over the same period. We have built strong execution platform in the first half of the year,'' Nazara Technologies Group CEO Manish Agarwal said.

Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

He added that the company expects to accelerate revenue growth further in the latter half on the back of strong tailwinds.

''We expect our FY22 consolidated revenues to grow in the range of 35-40 per cent on a year-on-year basis with Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins profile at 13-15 per cent,'' he said.

Agarwal stated that the growth shall be supported by organic and inorganic activities.

Nazara saw revenues from its e-sports segment grow 34.2 per cent to Rs 49.8 crore in the September 2021 quarter, while that of the Gamified early learning segment jumped about 25.3 per cent to Rs 53.9 crore in the September 2021 quarter from the year-ago period.

Revenue from freemium, telco-subscription and real money gaming stood at Rs 4.2 crore, Rs 16.6 crore and Rs 5.1 crore, respectively, in the reported quarter.

The company has built strong execution platform in the first half of the year.

