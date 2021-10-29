MSRTC warns of action against employees not reporting to duty despite end of stir

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which runs a wide network of buses, on Friday warned of action against employees, who have not yet returned to duty despite an end to their stir.

Bus operations of the state-owned corporation were affected on Thursday due to a spontaneous agitation by employees in support of their demands, including increase in dearness allowance, house rent allowance and salary.

After a meeting with transport minister Anil Parab, the action committee of the employee unions declared on Thursday night that it was withdrawing the agitation with immediate effect.

However, not all employees have returned to work.

In a statement, the MSRTC said the though the action committee has withdrawn the agitation, at some bus depots workers have not reported for work and were continuing their agitation.

''If these employees do not withdraw their agitation immediately, they may be subjected to disciplinary action as per rules of the ST Corporation,'' it warned.

A top official of the MSRTC told PTI that the operation at 35 of the 250 MSRTC depots was affected on Friday in absence of workers.

The official said a day ago, the MSRTC had approached an industrial court which declared the agitation as illegal and passed restraining orders.

The MSRTC operates a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and has around 93,000 employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)