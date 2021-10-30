Macron says stability needed on energy prices to avoid global economy threat -FT
Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 00:59 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said better stability on energy prices is needed so that the tension doesn't generate uncertainties and undermine the global economic recovery, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
"In the coming weeks and months, we need to get better visibility and stability on prices so tension on the energy prices doesn’t generate uncertainties, and undermine the global economic recovery, " Macron said in an interview https://www.ft.com/content/8385f5d8-b045-46a7-a822-47a9ba09e219to the FT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Financial Times
- Macron
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French outrage over US submarine deal will not sink a longstanding alliance
French PM, paying tribute to slain teacher, says France will defend its values
World News Roundup: French PM, paying tribute to slain teacher, says France will defend its values; U.S. offers payments, relocation to family of Afghans killed in botched drone attack and more
One year on, French school children pay tribute to slain teacher,
French Prime Minister pays tribute to slain teacher Samuel Paty