Macron says stability needed on energy prices to avoid global economy threat -FT

French President Emmanuel Macron said better stability on energy prices is needed so that the tension doesn't generate uncertainties and undermine the global economic recovery, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"In the coming weeks and months, we need to get better visibility and stability on prices so tension on the energy prices doesn’t generate uncertainties, and undermine the global economic recovery, " Macron said in an interview https://www.ft.com/content/8385f5d8-b045-46a7-a822-47a9ba09e219to the FT.

