Railway to issue Mumbai suburban train tickets for MPSC exam

The Central Railway on Friday night announced it will issue tickets to candidates, invigilators and support staff required to conduct an examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for travelling in suburbabn trains in Mumbai in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday.

At present, only passes and not daily tickets are issued to commuters wanting to travel by Mumbai's suburban trains.

The MPSC examination for different government posts is scheduled to be held on October 31.

Hence, the state government had asked the railway authorities to issue tickets to candidates, invigilators and support staff on the examination day and a day prior to ensure they reach exam centres in Mumbai without any hassle.

In a release, the Central Railway said they will be issued tickets on showing valid admit cards, staff ID card and order for deputation for examination duty. These tickets will be valid for one day.

According to the release, staff members of MS Innovative India Pvt Ltd, which is helping in conducting the exam, will also be allowed to travel by local trains.

Acting on a recent directive from the Maharashtra government, the railway authorities have stopped issuing tickets to essential services staffers and government employees from earlier this week.

