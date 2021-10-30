Nehal Shah collaborates with Chanchalben Nyalchand Trust to work for the upliftment of deprived and underprivileged

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/ATK): With an initiative taken to help the underprivileged, Fortune Properties and Chanchalben Nyalchand Trust have stretched their assistance to serve mankind with utmost dedication and sincerity. Striving towards the same, Nehal Shah, 20, Son of Company's proprietor, has also reached out his support to elevate the community of sanitation workers on streets and empower young adults to procure best quality digital education. In addition to that, in partnership with the company, they have done philanthropic work by aiding the local NGOs and community health care centres since the past three years. Moreover, they have financially facilitated young adults who aspire to reach the zenith in their respective domains but are constrained by their economic circumstances. The firm since 2006, is mainly based on dealing related to buying, selling, and renting out land and houses in and around the city they have been established in.

Talking about his contribution towards community engagement, Nehal Shah mentions, "I want to lead people in bringing a positive outcome in the world, as I am not yet contended with the pace at which the underprivileged are being assisted either by me or the community in general. In my long-term goal, I intend to help and uplift people taking into consideration my Mechanical Engineering background and managerial skills I possess. I would categorize myself as an individual who is highly passionate about helping others and aims to inspire many more in doing the same. I believe that when people help others, the community in general flourishes, and productivity is observed. In addition to it, I believe in assisting everyone around me to enhance and ameliorate their lives. A gesture of generosity by any means gives me joyousness and magnifies my intent to strive for the betterment of people." Additionally, they have distributed UV protection glasses to the safai karamcharis of India to prevent them from eye infection. They have successfully distributed UV protection glasses in almost 15 states and 2 UT's with the collaboration of over 230 cities.

With an aim to improve the conditions and working of society, Nehal Shah is connecting with more people globally to create a sustainable environment for the underprivileged and needy. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

