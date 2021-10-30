Shubhra Ranjan IAS embraces technology, eyes expansion; Targets to double number of centres and treble student enrolment by FY24

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shubhra Ranjan IAS (SRIAS), one of the most renowned coaching institutes for Civil Services Examinations conducted by UPSC, is planning to double its footprint from 20 regional centres to 40 centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to provide a fair learning opportunity to every civil services aspirant in India. With its eyes set on $25 million revenue by FY'24, SRIAS is also targeting an increase in enrolment from 9,000 students to 16,000 UPSC & 10,000 SPSC aspirants. "There is a huge demand-supply imbalance that exists today in the Civil Services coaching industry in India. Despite it being a billion-dollar industry, there are only a handful of coaching institutes with competent faculty members. Most of them, unfortunately, are concentrated in Delhi. There is a genuine demand for quality UPSC coaching in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. Technology has enabled us to bridge that gap to a certain extent, but we want to go the extra mile and democratise access to leading-edge content, pedagogy and mentoring for students all across India. Our multi-modal learning approach offers students flexibility and choice to enrol for courses through our traditional classrooms, our tablets or our regional centres," says Shubhra Deshmukh, Co-founder & Executive Director, Shubhra Viraj EduTech Private Limited.

A pioneering feature that sets SRIAS apart from other providers in the coaching industry is that it offers aspirants offline coaching, online coaching as well as a combination of both. The unique hybrid model combined with its distinctive mentoring programme launched in the wake of the COVID pandemic, proved itself when SRIAS' students bagged 8 of the Top 50 ranks in the recent UPSC CSE 2020 results. SRIAS' students have consistently secured almost 10% of the seats in UPSC during the last three years. The Institute has been streaming classes live from its flagship Delhi centre to all the regional centres. Teachers also conduct separate Q&A sessions across all centres to clear the students' doubts. SRIAS has also launched Tablet Courses wherein students are provided a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (WiFi+LTE, 32-GB) exclusively configured to use the Shubhra Ranjan Tablet App. The course lectures are relayed on the tablet, followed by Q&A sessions. Hundreds of course lectures are also available in recorded format on the tablet.

Founded by Shubhra and Viraj Deshmukh in 2014, SRIAS is one of the most renowned coaching institutes for Union & State Civil Services Examinations. Equipped with over 20 years of experience each in the fields of civil services coaching and Information Technology, the founders built the Institute with the vision to provide a fair opportunity and a distinctive learning experience for every civil services aspirant in India. The Institute has a flagship classroom facility at 25, Pusa Road, New Delhi along with regional centres across various tier 1 and tier 2 locations including Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, among others. This enables students from all parts of India to access world-class content and coaching either through classrooms, online or any flexible combination thereof. The core faculty at the Institute has a cumulative teaching experience of over 70 years.

SRIAS places emphasis on a student's learning experience above all. The firm's faculty members are highly qualified and passionate about student success. As the Executive Director of pedagogy, Shubhra Deshmukh is an academician par excellence and one of India's most key influencers in the field of Political Science and International Relations, with a Facebook followership of more than 60,000. Co-founder Viraj Deshmukh oversees all non-pedagogical functions including technology, marketing, partnerships, product management and support services. Over the last few years, the competitive intensity of UPSC examinations has increased manifold. In 2014, the success ratio was 1 among 700 applicants, while in 2020 it almost halved to 1 among 1,350 students. Notwithstanding, SRIAS students continue to consistently feature in the top rankers' list. At least 15 students from the Institute have secured positions in the top 100 consistently over the last three years. Top ranking students from Shubhra Ranjan include Tina Dabi (AIR 1 in 2015), Anmol Singh Bedi (AIR 2 in 2016) and several others.

