Left Menu

Kirloskar Industries Q2 profit jumps 79 pc to Rs 135 cr

The company had posted a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 75.13 crore for the same period last fiscal year, Kirloskar Industries said in a regulatory filing.Total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 985.2 crore as against Rs 497.48 crore in the year-ago period.Total expenses were at Rs 804.96 crore as compared to Rs 407.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:17 IST
Kirloskar Industries Q2 profit jumps 79 pc to Rs 135 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Windmill power generation firm Kirloskar Industries on Saturday reported 79 percent jump in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 134.72 crore for September quarter 2021-22 on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted a net profit from continuing operations at Rs 75.13 crore for the same period last fiscal year, Kirloskar Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 985.2 crore as against Rs 497.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 804.96 crore as compared to Rs 407.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 575.18 crore as against Rs 250.78 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

In the first half (April-September) of the fiscal, the consolidated net profit from continuing operations stood at Rs 275.74 crore as compared to Rs 59.37 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations in the six-month period was at Rs 1,809.46 crore as compared to Rs 712.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021