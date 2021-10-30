Left Menu

This Festive Season will be a Boon for People Investing in Real Estate: Rahul Setia, MD Urban Plus

The property rates are expected to rise as it will be a great opportunity for all property seekers investors who have been looking at investing in real estate in Gurgaon.While discussing the current scenario of the industry, a real estate expert and Managing Director of Urban Plus Infrabuild, Mr. Rahul Setia said, The on-going scenario of Gurgaon real estate gives you an ample opportunity to grab your investment at best prices as all the developers will be running a festive season sales.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:21 IST
This Festive Season will be a Boon for People Investing in Real Estate: Rahul Setia, MD Urban Plus
  • Country:
  • India

Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) The economic outlook for the year is positive, and the real estate market is on the verge of a speedy revival. As property prices have stabilized now, income levels are rising, interest rates have dropped and property registrations are at an all-time high.

The upcoming festive season until Year end is going to be a great time for the real estate sector. The property rates are expected to rise as it will be a great opportunity for all property seekers & investors who have been looking at investing in real estate in Gurgaon.

While discussing the current scenario of the industry, a real estate expert and Managing Director of Urban Plus Infrabuild, Mr. Rahul Setia said, “The on-going scenario of Gurgaon real estate gives you an ample opportunity to grab your investment at best prices as all the developers will be running a festive season sales. What started as a slow year, will end on a wonderful note. The low interest rates that have been fixed pre-festivities will be a hallmark in the market and will certainly bring a boom in the market and sales have already zoomed better than pre covid levels.” “This goes to show that despite the challenging macro environment there are consumers in the market, who remain interested in putting money in real estate. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of owning a bigger space and second income source was visible in the sales numbers during the festival season,” he said. In Setia’s opinion, “Market has already seen the sudden boom in the real estate market since the past few months. We feel the festival season will witness a boost in the market's sales. The festival season is considered an auspicious event to make investments and what better way to mark the occasion by investing in property.” Urban Plus is a leading real estate developer and advisors in Delhi-NCR region. The team of experienced professionals from Urban Plus pride themselves on being a boutique real estate firm that focuses on the needs of specific clients. Urban Plus offers a premium service to organizations and individuals with whom they share common goals. Urban Plus is synonymous with high-quality service offering and premium brands, takes an approach to real estate that is long term in nature and invests in strategic relationships.

In recent conversation, Mr. Setia quoted, “We have always said that our relations with customers are of utmost priority. We believe in building trust with our customers and going the extra mile to bring that spark in their eyes/ a smile to their face. We feel our customers deserve an extraordinary experience. Because of this approach, we have been able to complete 500+ transactions post second wave.” Led by a group of dynamic and visionary investors and a Managing Director having 15+ years of experience in the real estate industry, Urban Plus aims to help people who don’t have any prior experience in buying or selling properties.

Image: Rahul Setia, MD Urban Plus PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021