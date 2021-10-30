Left Menu

Maha: Burglars break into bank in Buldhana; decamp with Rs 20 lakh cash

PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:44 IST
Maha: Burglars break into bank in Buldhana; decamp with Rs 20 lakh cash
Representative image
Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a bank and decamped with cash to the tune of Rs 20 lakh in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Saturday.

The burglary took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Kelvad Gram in Chikhli taluka of the district late on Friday night and came to light in the morning, an official said. People living in the vicinity of the bank noticed that the back window of the premises had been broken into and alerted the security guards in the premises and bank officials were notified, inspector Ashok Lande of Chikhli police station said.

It was found that the burglars had gained entry by cutting the grill on the window at the back of the premises and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage from the bank for possible leads and the matter is being probed, the official added.

