Godfrey Phillips India Q2 net up 2 pc at Rs 105 cr

Cigarettes and tobacco products maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 104.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 772.72 crore as compared to Rs 822.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked a revenue of Rs 677.52 crore as compared to Rs 749.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company added.

GPI said its retail and related products segment had a revenue of Rs 90.47 crore as against Rs 70.97 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the first half of the fiscal (H1) ended September 30, 2021, the company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 217.31 crore as compared to Rs 158.64 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing said.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in H1 this fiscal stood at Rs 1,508.21 crore as against Rs 1,284.78 crore in the same period last year, GPI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)