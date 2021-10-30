Dhanuka Agritech Q2 profit down 10 pc to Rs 63.37 cr

Agri chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Saturday reported a 10 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 63.37 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 70.08 crore in the year-ago period. Total income also fell to Rs 445.75 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 450.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. The Gurugram-based firm had posted a total income of Rs 1,421.17 crore during the last financial year.

