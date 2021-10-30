India's leading motivational speaker, Sajan Shah ventures into the field of Public relations to bridge gap between brands and communication

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/ATK): India's renowned motivational speaker, Sajan Shah is all set to venture into the Public Relations and social media marketing field with the launch of his new platform. The latter has decided to launch a new platform that will dedicatedly manage the corporate communication and Public relations of various prominent brands across the world. The decision has been taken in response to an industry he considered inefficient and cost prohibitive for most startups and small businesses.

Filling the gaping hole for businesses that were previously unable to afford public relations, his new venture will focus on connecting brands with the media in an efficient and cost effective way. "The platform will be focused towards building strong and long-term relationships with brands to effectively manage their online reputation and enhance their visibility. Witnessing the rising demand for public relations and online reputation management, we have come up with this unique platform that will serve as a strong base to bridge the gap between media publications and brands, says Sajan Shah, while speaking about his new platform.

"The platform will additionally create a strong market network while bringing transparency and efficiency to a space which has historically been very opaque", he further added. Highlights of the platform include managing the overall brand's image, delivering key narratives among consumers, crisis communication and building a strong special media presence of its clients. Thus, helping to simplify the PR process on both ends for brands and editors. The platform additionally envisions building the next-generation digital platform that will automate and streamline workflow between businesses, publicists and journalists.

Transforming lives of millions, Sajan Shah has earlier worked with some of the renowned personalities belonging to different fields. These people include Venkaiah Naidu (Vice-President of India), Piyush Goyal (Union Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs), Vijay Rupani (Former Gujarat CM), Baba Ramdev (Yoga Guru), Dalai Lama (Spiritual Guru), and Roger Federer (Tennis Player). Sajan is also the Youth Peace Ambassador and even a TEDx Speaker and addressed National Seminar on "World Peace Conclave" in the presence of Dalai Lama, Baba Ramdev, Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, and Acharya Kulchandra Suri. Establishing a strong connection with his audiences across, he aims at revolutionizing the sector with his impactful skills and in-depth industry knowledge. The newly launched platform will likely play a crucial role in transforming the overall image of the brand by enhancing its visibility and garnering a strong consumer base across.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)