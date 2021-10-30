Left Menu

Uttam Galva Steels posts Rs 90 cr net loss in Jul-Sep qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:53 IST
Uttam Galva Steels Limited on Saturday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 90.17 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted Rs 19.31 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Uttam Galva Steels said in a regulatory filing.

During the July-September period, the company's total consolidated income however increased to Rs 222.21 crore, from Rs 194.94 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Its expenses during the quarter were at Rs 296.48 crore, higher against Rs 175.63 crore a year ago. Uttam Galva Steels Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of cold-rolled steel and galvanised steel in the country's western region.

