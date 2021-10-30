Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:15 IST
Arun Chawla appointed director general of Ficci
Industry chamber Ficci on Saturday said Arun Chawla has been appointed as its new director general. Chawla will assume charge with immediate effect. He joined Ficci in 2011 and is currently the deputy secretary general of the chamber. ''We are delighted to welcome Arun Chawla in his new role. Ficci would surely benefit from his long experience in the organization and his earlier stint in the corporate world,'' Ficci President Uday Shankar said.

