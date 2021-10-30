India Book of Records blossoms with fresh talents

Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records (IBR) has been into the business of encouraging talent for more than a decade now. The record-making company is replete with innumerable facts and figures. People take note and try to break and come-up with ever-growing numbers of a new and varied range of records. The pool of record holders is ever-increasing, thanks to the inspiration they receive from our published record books. These records not just inspire seasoned professionals but also fill the minds of toddlers, kids and children alike with encouragement and appreciation. Presenting you a few stories of our record holders that hopefully inspires you to make your unique identity in our record book

*Maximum flags of countries identified by a toddler in one minuteThe record for identifying the maximum number of flags of countries in one minute was set by Takshvi Sodani (born on November 8, 2018) of Bhilwara, Rajasthan. She identified 43 flags of countries at the age of 2 years, 9 months and 25 days, as confirmed on September 2, 2021. *Maximum cocktails in one minuteThe record for making and displaying the maximum number of cocktails in one minute was set by Gethal Durairaj Lingesh (born on May 15, 1988) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He made 21 cocktails in one minute at Radisson Blu, Egmore, Chennai on September 29, 2021.

*Innovative digital directory on tourismThe record for printing an innovative digital directory on tourism was set by Jebi Issac Muttuvelil (born on September 14, 1971) of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. This is the first digital directory of its kind in India that contains 3,078 dynamic QR codes including tourist destinations, activities, events, business cards and classifieds. He is the Managing Editor of Direct Publishers and published this directory in 2021, as confirmed on July 14, 2021. *Appreciation for being an Educational EnthusiastPreeti Chaitanya Shah (born on March 13, 1970) of Pune, Maharashtra, is appreciated for achieving several educational degrees and diplomas. She qualified for the Teacher Training Certificate course in April 2000, B.A. (Law) in April 2005, Diploma in Corporate Law in December 2006, LL.B. in April 2007, Diploma in Intellectual Property Law in May 2007, MBA in December 2007, LL.M. in May 2009, B.Ed. in April 2015, CTET in October 2015, M.Ed. in April 2017, MA (English) in 2019 and UGC NET in Jan 2017, as confirmed on May 22, 2021.

*Maximum longest words written in one minuteThe record for writing the maximum number of longest words was set by Mrityunjaya Chakrawarty (born on November 4, 1987) of Bokaro, Jharkhand. She wrote nine longest words in one minute, as confirmed on August 18, 2021. *Longest musical performance held onstage by a group of artistsThe record for holding the longest musical performance onstage was set by Shiv Sadhna Nrutya Sangeet Academy, Vadodara, Gujarat, under the guidance of Jignasu Pandya, Founder and Director. A team of 35 artists performed non-stop for 6 hours, 5 minutes, and 17 seconds on the premises of the Academy on October 2, 2021.

*Tallest structure of lord Ganesha using thread rollsThe record for creating and displaying the tallest structure of Lord Ganesha using thread rolls was set by Phoenix United, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on September 18, 2021. The structure, measuring 135 inches in height, was displayed during the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, at Phoenix United Mall, Bareilly. *Participation of maximum people in a virtual marathonThe record for the participation of the maximum number of people in a virtual marathon was set by Metarolls Ispat Private Limited, Jalna, Maharashtra, on Engineers Day (September 15, 2021). A total number of 7,020 people participated to express their gratitude and honour towards Engineers.

*Kid Solves Animal World Puzzles in MinutesYash Vardhan Neeraj (born on July 15, 2017) of Adoor, Kerala, is appreciated for solving 150 pieces of Animal World puzzle in 17 minutes and 31 seconds at the age of 4 years and 2 months, as confirmed on September 16, 2021. *Toddler Wonders with Numerous IdentificationsSreehan Dev N.T.K. (born on December 1, 2018) of Kozhikode, Kerala, is appreciated for identifying 18 body parts, 16 birds, 23 animals, 14 action words, 22 famous personalities, 50 words from A-Z, 15 fruits, twelve insects, 21 logos, planets of the solar system, 26 vehicles and 21 vegetables, at the age of 2 years and 3 months, as confirmed on March 26, 2021.

