Tripura govt issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for travellers from other states

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:24 IST
Taking note of the spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the country, the Biplab Deb government has issued fresh guidelines, making COVID-19 tests mandatory for people willing to enter Tripura from any state that has more than one district with over five per cent positivity rate.

In an official order, the government said that people coming from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland would have to undergo sample test at Tripura's entry point, if they fail to produce COVID-negative report not older than 48 hours. ''Negative test report for COVID-19 done by RTPCR or True NAT or CBNAAT, 48 hours prior to the journey, is required for entry into the state through airport, railway stations from those states of the country where more than one district have positivity rate of 5% or more, as on 26.10.2021,'' a notification issued on Friday by Directorate of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines said.

The state has recorded as many as 84,449 Covid-19 cases and 813 deaths thus far.

