PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 17:40 IST
One Hour Bazaar raises funds for online delivery of grocery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
One Hour Bazaar (1HB), a city-based online supermarket for essentials and groceries, on Saturday said the supermarket successfully raised an undisclosed sum for its online grocery delivery service that was launched last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conceived by IIT-Bombay alumnus V Vijayakumar, who is CEO of Voice Gear Networks, and IIT-Madras alumnus Madhu Gayathri Vaithiyanathan (promoter), the initiative promises delivery to customer with an hour of the order, a press release said.

S V Raja Vaidyanathan till recently the MD of Asirvad Microfinance Ltd picked up 25 per cent stake and has come on board of the company.

The investment would enable to reach out to another one lakh customers by offering online grocery with superior service and at affordable price, Vijayakumar said. The 1HB application offers ease of ordering online grocery backed by faster service delivery, he said.

Vaidyanathan said the business model was highly scalable and would enable to scale business in multiple locations, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

