Climate protesters block road near Rome summit
- Country:
- Italy
A few dozen protesters demanding that government leaders take incisive action on climate change have been carried away by police from the main boulevard near the G-20 summit site in Rome.
Hours before the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and other economic powerhouse nations arrived on Saturday for the start of the two-day gathering, the activists blocked the road, holding banners, including one that read, “From Rome to Glasgow, your solutions are the problem.” On Sunday evening, many of the G-20 leaders will fly to Glasgow, Scotland, for a crucial climate summit.
When the demonstrators refused to budge, police officers lifted them bodily and moved them to a side road, where the protesters continued to lie down or sit on the pavement, blocking traffic. On Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm that the climate meeting might see leaders fail to deliver on promises, leaving humanity facing a “calamitous” rise in global temperatures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Glasgow
- United States
- Scotland
- U.N.
- Britain
- Rome
- Antonio Guterres
- G-20
ALSO READ
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change
Britain's queen irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change