Rajasthan govt approves Rs 150 cr additional budget for refinery at Barmer

The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 150 crore for the upcoming HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd in Pachpadra of Barmer district. HPCL Rajasthan Refinery is a joint venture between the government of Rajasthan and HPCL.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:58 IST
The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 150 crore for the upcoming HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd in Pachpadra of Barmer district. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to this effect.

According to an official statement, this approval will give impetus to the completion work of the refinery and the project will be completed on time.

The state government is committed to completing this project, which is important from the point of view of development of Rajasthan, and the chief minister himself is continuously monitoring its works, the statement said. HPCL Rajasthan Refinery is a joint venture between the government of Rajasthan and HPCL.

