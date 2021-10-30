Left Menu

Indian Bank reports frauds of over Rs 266 cr in three a/cs to RBI 

The frauds have been categorised as diversion of funds in all the three cases.Indian Bank said it has held provisions worth Rs 12.58 crore against SONAC. While in the case of other two accounts, the provisions held are equivalent to the entire exposure respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:37 IST
Indian Bank reports frauds of over Rs 266 cr in three a/cs to RBI 
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Bank on Saturday said it has reported over Rs 266 crore worth of fraud to the Reserve Bank, relating to three NPA accounts.

These non-performing accounts have been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

It has declared M P Border Checkpost Development Co Ltd as fraud with an outstanding of Rs 166.89 crore; Pune Sholapur Road Development (Rs 72.76 crore) and SONAC (Rs 27.08 crore). The frauds have been categorised as diversion of funds in all the three cases.

Indian Bank said it has held provisions worth Rs 12.58 crore against SONAC. While in the case of other two accounts, the provisions held are equivalent to the entire exposure respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021