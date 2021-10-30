Left Menu

Godawari Power and Ispat Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 267 cr

Godawari Power and Ispat Limited GPIL on Saturday posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 267.30 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of higher income. During the July-September period, total consolidated income also increased to Rs 1,277.03 crore, from Rs 967.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, GPIL said in a regulatory filing.

Godawari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) on Saturday posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 267.30 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company's ''net profit from ordinary activities after tax'' stood at Rs 103.76 crore. During the July-September period, total consolidated income also increased to Rs 1,277.03 crore, from Rs 967.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, GPIL said in a regulatory filing. Expenses during the quarter were at Rs 882.14 crore as against Rs 811.92 crore earlier. GPIL is the flagship company of Raipur-based Hira Group of Industries having presence in the long product segment of the steel industry, mainly mild steel wire.

