Omaxe elevates Mohit Goel to post of MD

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd on Saturday elevated Mohit Goel, who is the son of founder Rohtas Goel, as its new managing director with immediate effect. Mohit Goel was earlier the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. Rohtas Goel, who is the promoter of Omaxe group, will now be chairman of the firm. He was earlier chairman and managing director (CMD). These appointments are subject to shareholders' approval. In a regulatory filing, Omaxe said the board of directors approved the re-designation of Rohtas Goel as chairman and whole time director of the company with immediate effect. The board also approved re-designation of Mohit Goel by appointing him as managing director from his present designation of CEO and whole time director. Consequently, Mohit Goel has ceased to be the CEO, it added. Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in north India. It mainly has presence in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

