Left Menu

Innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Centre to set up its first India centre in Hyderabad

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Ambition India event hosted by French Government and Business France, the release said. The executives from Plug and Play announced that they would be officially launching the Plug And Play Centre in Hyderabad in the first week of December in the presence of Rama Rao and the founder and CEO of Plug And Play Saeed Amidi, it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:26 IST
Innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Centre to set up its first India centre in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI): Innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center would set up its first India centre in Hyderabad.

''The world's largest leading innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center will be launching its centre in Hyderabad. The announcement came after their leadership team met with (Industries) Minister KTR (K T Rama Rao) in Paris,'' a press release from Rao's office said on Saturday.

The leadership team from Plug and Play met with a delegation from Telangana, led by Rama Rao, at the French Senate in Paris, France, and had discussions for opening up the location in Hyderabad. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Ambition India event hosted by French Government and Business France, the release said.

​ The executives from Plug and Play announced that they would be officially launching the Plug And Play Centre in Hyderabad in the first week of December in the presence of Rama Rao and the founder and CEO of Plug And Play Saeed Amidi, it said. In Hyderabad, Plug and Play would be focusing on building the eco system for mobility, IoT, energy, and infrastructure. The next step would be to expand to fintech and life sciences/ healthcare, it said.

Seattle-based Triangulum Labs, a venture foundry, would be partnering with Plug and Play Tech Centre in Hyderabad to run the incubation for the IoT and smart cities, the release said.

The main goals of the Plug and Play in India would be to build its best and biggest hub for startups, corporates and investors.

They also include partnering with leading corporations from India and internationally to accelerate their startup collaboration (scouting, POC's, implementations), it said.

“This is a great boost to the innovation eco system in the State of Telangana which is prominently known for the T-hub, the India’s largest startup incubator. We have been able to attract several major investments in the mobility sector in the recent past...,'' Rama Rao said.

''Innovation is the key driver for growth of this sector and we are glad that Plug And Play has chosen Hyderabad for its entry into India, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021