Ujaas Energy loss widens to Rs 79 cr in Sept qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:55 IST
Ujaas Energy on Saturday reported widening of loss to Rs 79.47 crore for September quarter 2021-22. Its net loss in the year-ago period was Rs 14.36 crore, a BSE filing stated. Total income was Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 8.25 crore in the same period a year ago. On the impact of the pandemic, it said,''As COVID-19 is unprecedented and the full recovery is still not in sight...the exact effect of COVID-19 on company financials can't be ascertained now.'' PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU

