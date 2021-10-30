Centre plans to develop 75 lighthouses as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Union Minister

The Centre plans to develop 75 lighthouses as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Valiazheekal lighthouse near here, the Union Minister said in a release that it is India's first pentagon shaped light house built at a cost of Rs 10 crore. It is also the second tallest in Kerala and has a lift facility, he added.

The Prime Minister had asked to develop 75 lighthouses in the country during the Amrit Mahotsav, he said.

According to the release, the Centre focuses on developing the coastal region as well as the overall growth of the country. The Union Minister also said he will take up adequate proposals from Kerala to develop tourism as well as help fishermen and the local people in the area.

A M Arif MP, Ramesh Chennithala, MLA and Director General of Lighthouse and Lightships, N Muruganandam, were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)