15 JKRTC employees terminated for misappropriation of corporation revenue

Fifteen employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) were on Saturday terminated for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of revenue, officials said. JKRTC Managing Director Angrez Singh Rana issued the termination orders of 15 conductors, they said.

''All these conductors have committed more than 10 offences of misappropriation of the corporation revenue for which they were given a number of opportunities to mend their ways,'' an official statement said.

In order to make the corporation corruption free, the statement said, the services of these conductors were terminated.

The terminated conductors include Nehru Lal (12 offences), Jasbir Singh (16 offences), V K Salathia (11 offences), Jagtar Singh ( 11 Offences), Tej Krishan (17 offences), Daljeet Singh (14 offences ) , Bhagwan Dass ( 15 offences) , Manjeet Singh (18 offences), Sukhdev Singh ( 16 offences ), Amar Singh ( 15 offences), Nanak Chand (14 offences), Arjun Singh (15 offences), Mohammad Saliq ( 22 offences), Mohammad Sharief (14 offences) and Bashir Ahmad Naidoo (13 offences), according to the statement.

The Managing Director warned all the officers and officials of the corporation to do their legitimate duties with full zeal and zest otherwise strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them, the statement said.

