International opposition mounts to proposed U.S. EV tax credit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:32 IST
The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy and other countries wrote U.S. lawmakers saying a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit violates international trade rules, according to a joint letter made public Saturday.

A group of 25 ambassadors to Washington wrote U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration late Friday saying "limiting eligibility for the credit to vehicles based on their U.S. domestic assembly and local content is inconsistent with U.S. commitments made under WTO multilateral agreements." The U.S. Congress is considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles. Only U.S. built vehicles would be eligible for the $12,500 credit after 2027, under a House proposal released this week.

