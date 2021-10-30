Rugby-New Zealand return to top of rankings with runaway win over Wales

Beauden Barrett marked his 100th test with two intercept tries to lead New Zealand to a convincing 54-16 win over Wales in Saturday’s test in Cardiff. The top ranked All Blacks outscored their hosts by seven tries to one at a capacity Principality Stadium in another ominous reminder of their power as they went back top of World Rugby’s rankings.

TJ Perenara, Will Jordan, Dalton Papali, Sevu Reece and Anton Lienart-Brown also dotted down with Jordie Barrett adding three penalties and five conversions for a personal tally of 19 points. Wales, who lost skipper Alun Wyn Jones to injury early on, replied with a try from Johnny Williams and penalties from Gareth Anscombe (2) and Rhys Priestland. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

