NC slams sacking of operation theatre technician over WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan victory

The National Conference Saturday expressed dismay over the sacking of an operation theatre technician in Rajouri over a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in a T20 World Cup match.

The party's state women's wing president Shameema Firdous called the termination of Safiya Majeed, an OT technician in the Rajouri Government Medical College, preposterous and unjustified.

''Such unjustified measures mark the gradual shrinking of the democratic footprints across J-K. Since India has always been a melting pot of ideas and discourse, the decline of democratic space is serious,'' she said.

Firdous said it was yet another incident of ''exceptional treatment being meted out to our people''. ''In the process, it is the people who they are losing. Such measures are unheard of in the emancipated world. It is not just the lady itself who is at the receiving end, her dependents too will bear the brunt of this just measure,'' she said.

The measure reeks of the ''epochal transformation'' the country continues to witness under the BJP government, she said.

''Such actions increase the vulnerability of government employees who work with utmost zeal and enthusiasm,'' she said, and demanded immediate revocation of her termination order. The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday terminated the services of the operation theatre technician at the Government Medical College (GMC). An order to this effect was issued by the principal of the college, Dr Brij Mohan, after the matter was brought to his notice by the deputy superintendent of police (DySP), headquarters, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, alluding to the reports of transfer of land for various purposes including 65.5 acres in favour of the CRPF, Firdous said being an interim arrangement, the LG administration should desist from taking such measures which have far-reaching consequences. ''The move will impact the availability of land for productive measures like tourism, industries, special economic zones and industrial estate. How can the administration reconcile to the needs of every growing populace, when such huge tracts of land are thoughtlessly doled out to forces for use?'' she said. There will be long-term consequences both developmental as well as psychological, therefore the order should be annulled forthwith, she said.

